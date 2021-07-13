Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul police release body cam video of Rep. John Thompson's July 4 traffic stop

Rep. John Thompson traffic stop bodycam video

St. Paul Police body-worn camera video of the July 4 traffic stop involving Minnesota State Rep. John Thompson.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department released body camera video Tuesday showing state Rep. John Thompson’s July 4 traffic stop. 

A sergeant pulled Thompson over for not having a front license plate on his vehicle. In the video, the sergeant adds that Thompson "took off" once the squad car pulled up behind him. 

Thompson presented his Wisconsin driver’s license to the sergeant, which has prompted some questions about where the first-term Democratic lawmaker maintains residency

Thompson told the sergeant he is a state representative in the district. "With a Wisconsin license?" the sergeant asked. "Yeah, with a Wisconsin license. I’m state Rep. John Thompson," Thompson replied. 

The citation issued by the sergeant also noted Thompson’s Minnesota driving privileges had been suspended. Thompson seemed unaware his driving privileges had been suspended in Minnesota. He asked why he was pulled over. 

"You profiled me because you looked me dead in the face and I got a ticket for driving while Black," Thompson told the sergeant.

"What you're doing is wrong to Black men," Thompson told the sergeant. "This ticket means nothing to me." 

The entire interaction between the two men last less than two minutes. Most of the body camera video is the sergeant in his squad car. There is no audio on the first few seconds of the interaction.