St. Paul asks residents to move vehicles for plows, but no snow emergency declared

While it has not declared a snow emergency, the city of St. Paul is asking its residents to move their vehicles voluntarily this week for snowplowing.

In a release, the city asked residents to move their vehicles off north-south residential streets Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and to move them from east-west streets Wednesday during the same times.

Normal parking rules will remain for all arterial or main streets throughout St. Paul, the city said.

Vehicles left parked in the way of plows will not be ticketed or towed, but the city says being able to remove the ice and snow buildup on the streets will be important heading forward this winter.

“We ask Saint Paul residents to help us by moving their cars on Tuesday and Wednesday so we can take full advantage of the sunshine and warmer temperatures to remove early season ice and snow. Our experience has shown when we remove ice early in the season it allows us to effectively clear the streets throughout the winter months,” said Kathy Lantry, Director of Saint Paul Public Works.

The city recommends the following:

TUESDAY:

Saint Paul residents, businesses and visitors should move their cars and only park vehicles on the east-west residential streets or arterial (main) streets.

Follow all posted “No Parking” signs.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: