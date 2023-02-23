St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter praises winter storm response

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter praised the community's response to this week's winter snowstorm and asked the public to continue to follow snow emergency rules during an interview with FOX 9 Morning News on Thursday.

"We still need people staying off of the plow roads so that we can get through the city," he said.

Carter noted that 350 residents had taken the city’s offer of free parking in city-owned ramps, making the job of overnight snow plow crews easier.

He added that announcing back-to-back snow emergencies for Wednesday and Thursday had enabled residents to plan ahead.

"So they can plan for where to put their car, they can plan for how to how to do things, how to get their stuff together so they can be ready to sort of hunker down at home," he said.

Carter said emergency crews could navigate streets without an issue, including St. Paul firefighters, who put out a house fire early Thursday morning with no injuries reported.

"That's really critical for us as we could as the snow continues. Our job is to fight it back and to continue to fight it back. And, of course, once it stops, that's when we'll get a chance to actually clear it from our streets permanently," he said.