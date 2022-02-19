St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announces ‘rent stabilization stakeholder group’

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has announced the creation of a 41-member "rent stabilization stakeholder group" that will be tasked with "identifying considerations on improving and enhancing rent stabilization in St. Paul," according to a statement.

The group will hold virtual meetings throughout February and March, convened by the University of Minnesota's Center for Urban and Regional Affairs (CURA), with a final report completed by this summer.

"St. Paul voters overwhelmingly voiced their support for rent stabilization in November," said Carter in a statement. "I believe in our ability to meet this housing crisis with thoughtful policy that drives our goals for both equity and growth."

According to the announcement, the group engages a broad array of voices including renters, homeowners, advocates, policy experts, owners, landlords, real estate, finance, development and legal professionals.

The group will be co-chaired by Tony Sanneh, founder and CEO of the Sanneh Foundation, as well as, Phillip Cryan, executive vice president of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.

