St. Paul Mayor Carter celebrates birth of sixth child

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is celebrating the birth of his sixth child.

On Facebook, Mayor Carter announced his wife Sakeena gave birth to a little girl early Tuesday morning.

Amila Maelle Carter was born weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

"She was born healthy and strong, thanks to an amazing mom, a fantastic circle of relatives and friends, and an awesome team of midwives and nurses," wrote Carter in the Facebook post.

Mayor Carter says he and his wife will both be taking some time off work to welcome Amila into their family.