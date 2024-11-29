St. Paul light rail shooting leaves 1 man dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after being shot on the Green Line light rail train in St. Paul Friday night.
What we know
Metro Transit said its police officers responded to a reported shooting on the light rail approaching Hamline Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Officers then found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Metro Transit.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
No other injuries were reported.
Law enforcement agencies are still looking for the suspect and no arrests have been reported.
The investigation is being led by Metro Transit with assistance from the St. Paul Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
What we don't know
Police have not released any description of the suspect or details on what may have led to the shooting.
