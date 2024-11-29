St. Paul light rail shooting leaves 1 man dead

article

The Brief A man is dead after being shot on a light rail train in St. Paul. Metro Transit police responded to the shooting on the Green Line light rail around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police are searching for the suspect.



A man is dead after being shot on the Green Line light rail train in St. Paul Friday night.

What we know

Metro Transit said its police officers responded to a reported shooting on the light rail approaching Hamline Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers then found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Metro Transit.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Law enforcement agencies are still looking for the suspect and no arrests have been reported.

The investigation is being led by Metro Transit with assistance from the St. Paul Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

What we don't know

Police have not released any description of the suspect or details on what may have led to the shooting.