Authorities investigating after man found dead in Chanhassen

Law enforcement is investigating after a man died from an apparent assault in Chanhassen.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. about an unknown medical situation on the 8100 block of Audubon Road in Chanhassen. At the scene, authorities found a 33-year-old St. Paul man lying on the ground of a garage.

Authorities say that evidence suggests a "violent assault" happened. Deputies found that the victim's parents had found their son in the garage. They then called 911 and started CPR.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement said.

According to authorities, they identified a person of interest, but the person was found dead in a home in Minneapolis.

The sheriff's office says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no further danger to the public.

The incident is currently under investigation.