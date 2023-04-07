St. Olaf student arrested for threats of violence after 'suspicious' items found on campus

A St. Olaf College student was arrested for threats of violence after the discovery of concerning items in his dorm room, according to Northfield police.

The college contacted police on Wednesday after "suspicious, weapon-related items" were found in a residential hall on campus. Following a search of the student’s room, firearms magazine and "other items of concern" were discovered, police said.

College officials spoke with the 20-year-old student, and he was suspended and left campus.

Investigators found additional items connected to "potential acts of violence" in the room leading Northfield police to request assistance from other agencies, police said. Authorities obtained a probable cause arrest for threats of violence.

The student was located inside his vehicle in Hennepin County and was arrested. He is currently in custody at Rice County Jail. No official charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.

In a notice sent to students and families, St. Olaf Public Safety said in part, "I recognize that this news is unsettling and raises many questions …. We will share additional information as we are able to without compromising the active investigation."

Police said there is no ongoing threat to students or the campus, and it’s believed to be an isolated incident.

The case remains under investigation.