St. Louis Park, Robbinsdale schools cancels games with New Prague after alleged fan racism

After St. Louis Park’s hockey coach says one of his seniors was emotionally distraught in the locker room post-game – the result of being the target of racist comments by the New Prague hockey team – St. Louis Park Schools have decided to cancel all foreseeable future games against New Prague.

In a letter on Tuesday, St. Louis Park’s athletic director Andrew Ewald said his decision was also influenced by other incidents of racism in the last month.

Recently, Robbinsdale Cooper’s girls basketball coach says fans in attendance made monkey sounds at his athletes during this game.

UPDATE: Robbinsdale Area Schools is also not competing in any athletic events hosted by New Prague, Superintendent David Engstrom announced Wednesday, to protect students and staff and take a stand against racism. Engstrom wrote, "This incident has caused trauma to the Cooper High School girls basketball team and the school community as a whole."

In a statement after the girls basketball game, New Prague Area Schools said, "We take these allegations very seriously and are having an outside firm conduct a thorough investigation. If they are substantiated, the district will take prompt and appropriate action."

A week ago racist remarks allegedly made by a student in Minnetonka sparked outrage at the high school.

The decision to not compete could continue past this school year, or as Ewald says, until the harm caused is repaired and they are assured students will not be victimized again.

