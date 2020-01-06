St. Louis Park City Council approves ordinance banning sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products

The St. Louis Park City Council approved a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products Monday, becoming the first city in the state to do so.

Monday, the council discussed the public health merits of the prohibition, eventually voting to approve the ordinance 6-1.

The ordinance will go into effect Feb. 1 and will affect all tobacco retailers in the city. The businesses will be given a summary of the ordinance Jan. 16.

City staff will conduct regular, annual inspections to enforce the ordinance.