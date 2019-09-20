Man charged after massive THC vape cartridge bust in Coon Rapids, Minn.
Prosecutors have filed charges after thousands of illegal THC vape cartridges were seized in a bust in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday.
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising amid vaping-related illnesses and deaths
Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns announced Wednesday that he is stepping down, while the e-cigarette company also announced that it will stop all print, digital and broadcast advertising in the U.S., effective immediately.
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes amid vaping-related illnesses and deaths
Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes at its U.S. locations amid growing “regulatory complexity” and “uncertainty” regarding the products that have recently come under scrutiny, according to a company memo.