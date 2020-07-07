St. Cloud police seek help ID'ing suspects in vandalism, burglary during unrest last month

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying 14 suspects in a burglary that occurred during the unrest in the city last month.

On June 15, a St. Cloud police officer was shot in the hand while attempting to arrest a suspect. The incident sparked two nights of unrest in the city after rumors circulated on social media saying an officer had shot a resident.

The Speedway Gas Station at 701 9th Avenue South was damaged and burglarized during the unrest.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or CrimeStoppers.

Suspect #1 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #2 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #3 in a burglary at a speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #4 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #5 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #6 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #7 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #8 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last night. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #9 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last night. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #10 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #11 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #12 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)

Suspect #13 in a burglary at a Speedway in St. Cloud last month. (St. Cloud Police Department / FOX 9)