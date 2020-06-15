Rumors fuel unrest in St. Cloud, Minnesota after suspect shoots police officer in hand

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say an 18-year-old man shot an officer in the hand during an arrest early Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson said shortly after midnight, officers received information there was a man with a firearm outside of a local business on the south side of the city. They responded and made contact with the suspect, who then fled.

After a short pursuit, the officers caught up with the suspect and a fight ensued. During the struggle, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, striking the officer in the hand.

Neither of the officers discharged their weapons, Anderson said.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital. He is currently in surgery, but his injury is considered non-life threatening. The chief said he was in “good spirits.”

The suspect is also in the hospital. He is in custody.

The incident lasted approximately five minutes, according to the chief. Anderson said he is proud of the officers involved because deadly force was warranted in the incident, but they showed restraint.

“You want to see what good policing looks like, you want to see what community policing looks like, you want to see what community engagement looks like, come to St. Cloud. We’ll show you,” he said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

CROWD FORMS, MARCHES TO POLICE STATION

Shortly after the incident, a crowd of around 100 people formed and marched to the police station. The chief said the crowd was acting on “misinformation, bad information and just flat out lies.”

“We had information that when they arrived [at the police station], their intent was to damage property and take over our police station,” the chief said. “That didn’t happen.”

However, several other properties were damaged along the way. Four people are now in custody on minor charges related to that incident.