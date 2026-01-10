St. Anthony stabbing suspect arrested in Duluth after fatal attack

The Brief A stabbing incident occurred at Equinox Apartments in St. Anthony. One man died, and a teenager was seriously injured. The suspect was captured in the Duluth area.



A stabbing at Equinox Apartments in St. Anthony has left one man dead and a teenager seriously injured Saturday morning.

Police response and investigation

What we know:

Police responded to a call just after 5 a.m. regarding a stabbing in the hallway of Equinox Apartments. Upon arrival, they found one man dead and a teenager with serious injuries.

Suspect apprehension

What they're saying:

Initial witness reports indicated the suspect was inside an apartment. However, he had fled the scene before police arrived, said the St. Anthony Police Department.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 a.m., they were notified that the suspect may be fleeing in a stolen vehicle to a home along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Around 9 a.m., authorities spotted the vehicle in Duluth, and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect fled, and a pursuit ensued. Eventually, the suspect crashed the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the stabbing and the identities of those involved have not been released yet.