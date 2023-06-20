South Mpls restaurant honors birthday of manager, community organizer killed in 2021 shooting

For the second year in a row, All Square in South Minneapolis is closed on June 20 to mark what would have been the birthday of a man who meant so much to so many.

"Today is hard. The absence of Randall is incredibly pronounced every day but especially today. This is the way that we remember him. We take time out of our lives in our day to make sure we shut down and we reflect," said Emily Hunt Turner, All Square's founder and CEO.

Randall Smith was a community organizer and manager of the craft grilled cheese restaurant, which hires and helps people find a path after prison.

Hunt Turner says Smith was a graduate of All Square's fellowship program and helped start the social enterprise's Fellow Fund, which caught the attention of the Minnesota Vikings and their former linebacker Eric Kendricks, who gave the fund a $250,000 dollar grant and Smith two tickets to the SuperBowl.

"I think we have big dreams for where this thing is going and none of it would really exist without him," said Hunt Turner.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Smith was found lying outside a vehicle on the 1200 block of 7th Street in Minneapolis.

He was shot several times and later died at a hospital.

A year later, Minneapolis police and the BCA released pictures of a pick-up truck believed to be a Dodge Ram that may have been involved in the shooting.

But Hunt Turner says she hasn't heard of any progress or arrests in the case.

"How does someone just disappear and where's the energy and the willingness and commitment to make sure that we get resolution," said Hunt Turner.

Minneapolis police say Smith's death is still an open and active investigation, and anyone who has information about it should give them or Crimestoppers a call.

In the meantime, Hunt Turner says following the example Smith set at All Square is the best way to keep his memory alive.

"We continue to do this work in honor of him and we'll never be the same without him," said Hunt Turner.