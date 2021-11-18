Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation opened after shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Elliot Park
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Wednesday night. 

At 8:40 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area of the 1200 block of 7th Street South and a possible victim in the street, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers located a man with gunshot wounds lying outside a vehicle. 

Officers provided aid to the victim until he was brought to the hospital where he later died. 

Police said the preliminary information indicates the victim was shot while sitting in the vehicle. After he got out of the car and collapsed on the ground, two suspects walked up to him and shot him several more times. 

Homicide investigators responded to the scene. 

The identity of the victim and his officials cause of death has not been released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 