article

Some Minneapolis parkways will reopen to vehicles starting Friday after closing to allow pedestrians more space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Friday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says crews will reopen Main Street SE from Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue SE by 10 a.m. as businesses along the corridor are reopening as well.

Last Friday, Main Street between 3rd and 6th transitioned from just pedestrians to a “shared slow street” that allowed slow moving vehicles as well.

By 10 a.m. Monday, East River Road, Lake of the Isles Parkway and Nokomis Parkway will all reopen to vehicles as well.

Remaining closed to vehicles are Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Cedar Lake Parkway, Lake Harriet Parkway and West River Parkway.

The MPRB President Jono Cowgill said the board is prioritizing closures for “the most heavily used parkway spaces where added space for social distancing is most needed.”

Cowgill said the parkway closures have been “incredibly successful” and the board is looking forward to “more opportunities for opening up these spaces if funding becomes available in the future.”