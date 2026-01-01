Youth softball association treasurer stole $110K, withdrew from casino ATMs: Charges

The Brief Kristin Allyenne Williams, the former treasurer of the Plymouth Wayzata Youth Softball Association, faces one count of felony theft by swindle for allegedly stealing more than $110,000 over a five-year span. After Williams’ access to PWYSA’s bank account was reviewed, numerous ATM withdrawals that were not approved were discovered – including at Mystic Lake and Little Six casinos. Further review of internal records showed that Williams had falsified reports presented to its board by fraudulently reducing deposit amounts or hiding stolen money within other payment classifications.



The former treasurer tasked with overseeing the funds of the Plymouth Wayzata Youth Softball Association (PWYSA) is charged with felony swindle after she allegedly stole more than $110,000 over a five-year span and falsified reports to cover up the thefts.

Softball association swindler

What we know:

Kristin Allyenne Williams, 52, of Maple Grove is charged with one count of felony theft by swindle resulting from the long-running scheme.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, in March 2025, Plymouth police received a report from the president of the PWYSA that Williams had allegedly stolen more than $110,000 between August 2020 through February 2025.

Charges state that although she initially appeared to perform her duties adequately, she gradually began missing board meetings.

In September 2024, PWYSA received notice from the IRS that they had lost their tax-exempt status because they had not filed their taxes for three years. The PWYSA board also found that there were issues with failing to pay vendors and coaches.

After Williams’ access to PWYSA’s bank account was reviewed in February 2025, numerous ATM withdrawals that were not approved were discovered – including at Mystic Lake and Little Six casinos.

Authorities were told there would be "no legitimate reason" for Williams to have made cash withdrawals from PWYSA’s bank account, since its president was responsible for obtaining cash needed for tournaments, according to charges.

PWYSA theft investigation

Dig deeper:

Further review of internal PWYSA records showed that Williams had falsified reports presented to its board, hiding her thefts by fraudulently reducing deposit amounts or hiding stolen money within other payment classifications such as "clinic expenses" or "equipment," according to charges.

The backstory:

Williams became PWYSA treasurer on June 28, 2020, and was tasked with all accounting, bookkeeping and web-based transactions, according to charges.

Created in 1989, PWYSA board members, including the treasurer position, are composed of parent volunteers who are not paid for their work.

Charges state that she was the only person who had access to online banking for PWYSA’s account with U.S. Bank, and also possessed a debit card for PWYSA’s account during her tenure.