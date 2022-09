article

A shooting Monday night just blocks outside the Minnesota State Fair left shell casings in the street and an 18-year-old victim in the hospital.

Around 8:30 p.m. multiple officers from the St. Paul Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 1500 Como Ave.

An 18-year-old victim has since been transported to Regions Hospital, and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.