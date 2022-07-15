Shooting outside Mpls Federal Reserve Bank leaves one in critical condition

A shooting outside the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Minneapolis Friday has left a 19-year-old with life-threatening wounds.

Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers from the first precinct responded to the report of a shooting around 4:48 p.m. Friday.

Once onsite police identified the man with potentially life-threatening wounds, and officers provided medical aid.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the man interacted with the occupants of a vehicle, and sometime after the male walked away from the vehicle shots were fired from the vehicle.

MPD is currently investigating. There have been no arrests.