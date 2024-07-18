Shooting on Nicollet Mall results in 4 injured, damaged buildings

article

Minneapolis police said a shooting along Nicollet Mall resulted in injuries to three adults and a minor late Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Nicollet Mall near 7th Street South. Officers in the area heard gunfire and arrived at the scene, where they found discharged casings and broken windows.

A woman and juvenile, who were injured, ran down 7th Street South and flagged down the authorities. Police said the woman sustained a graze wound, and the juvenile had apparent cuts from glass. They were transported to Hennepin Healthcare for their injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, a man approached a Hennepin County Deputy near the scene, stating that he had been shot. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that evening, another woman arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound believed to be from the same incident.

Police reported that 911 callers described a man and woman getting into a physical altercation before the shooting. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.