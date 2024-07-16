Minneapolis shooting: 1 person dead, 5 hurt Monday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Six people were shot — one fatally — Monday night in Minneapolis, according to police.
The shooting happened around 11:26 p.m. near 17th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue South, about 2 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Few details have been released by police.
Video from the scene overnight shows a large police presence in the area, with crime scene tape securing a large perimeter as homicide investigators collected evidence. Investigators were at the scene for hours.
It's unclear what led to the gunfire, but there were reports police were dealing with a large, uncooperative group of people.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.