Minneapolis shooting: 1 person dead, 5 hurt Monday night

Six people were shot — one fatally — Monday night in Minneapolis, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:26 p.m. near 17th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue South, about 2 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

Few details have been released by police.

Video from the scene overnight shows a large police presence in the area, with crime scene tape securing a large perimeter as homicide investigators collected evidence. Investigators were at the scene for hours.

It's unclear what led to the gunfire, but there were reports police were dealing with a large, uncooperative group of people.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.