Minneapolis shooting: 1 person dead, 5 hurt Monday night

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 16, 2024 6:04am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Six people were shot — one fatally — Monday night in Minneapolis, according to police. 

The shooting happened around 11:26 p.m. near 17th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue South, about 2 miles south of downtown Minneapolis. 

Few details have been released by police. 

Video from the scene overnight shows a large police presence in the area, with crime scene tape securing a large perimeter as homicide investigators collected evidence. Investigators were at the scene for hours. 

It's unclear what led to the gunfire, but there were reports police were dealing with a large, uncooperative group of people. 

It's unclear if any arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.