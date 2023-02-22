Shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), officers were notified Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. that two people, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, had arrived at North Memorial Hospital by private car after being shot.

Hospital staff informed MPD that the woman died from her injuries shortly before midnight.

During the investigation, police found a possible scene of the shooting near the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue. Police say the car they arrived in also had damage from gunshots.

The investigation to determine what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

No one is currently in custody.