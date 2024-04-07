Shooting at Golden Valley park injures 3 people

article

The Golden Valley Police Department says its officers are investigating a shooting that injured three people early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to "several 911 calls from residents" reporting shots fired around 4 a.m. on Sunday at Lions Park in Golden Valley.

Upon arrival, officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound and said they applied a life-saving tourniquet. The wounded boy was then taken to a local hospital for reportedly non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police did not give an age for the injured boy, but said he is a juvenile.

Law enforcement said officers were later notified that two male victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found in Brooklyn Park and that their injuries are believed to be associated with the Golden Valley shooting.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there are no outstanding suspects or threat to the neighborhood. We are actively working with Brooklyn Park Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office investigators, who are currently leading the investigation," Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said. "We ask Lions Park neighborhood residents who have ring cameras or other outside cameras to check those devices and contact the Golden Valley Police Department if they captured anything that can assist law enforcement during this investigation."

No arrests have been reported, and the incident is still under investigation.