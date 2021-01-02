Sheriff releases video showing search of Eden Prairie home after Minneapolis police shooting

After questions over law enforcement conduct during the search of the home of the man who was shot by police in Minneapolis this week, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video.

The video shows the moments as the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension enter the last known address for Dolal Idd. Idd was shot in what police are calling an exchange of gunfire outside a gas station on Cedar Avenue and East 36th Street in Minneapolis. Officers say they were conducting a traffic stop when Idd fired his weapon and was killed as officers returned fire.

Hours after the Wednesday evening shooting, body camera video released Saturday shows deputies and BCA investigators approach Idd's family's home in Eden Prairie at about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.

This week, speaking with members of the media, the family criticized the search. Idd's father, Bayle Gelle, says police never told the family their son was killed in the shooting until after the search was over. He also said the family was rattled by the late-night search.

"Our hands behind the back with ties, they were screaming, they had guns," he explained. "I have small children. They told us not to move on the bed. We got nightmare and shock."

Advertisement

The video shows about 30 minutes of the search, as investigators approach the house, wearing vests, helmets and carrying rifles. It in, the family is clearly shaken and upset as deputies enter the home in the early morning hours.

"Are you guys able to tell us anything of what's going on?" a family member asks deputies during the search.

At one point, as investigators search the home, one of the women asks if the search is related to the "shooting in Minneapolis." Deputies defer saying they can't say anything at that point.

About halfway through the video, deputies do put plastic handcuffs on the adults but say they won't zip-tie the children. For their part, after the initial ruckus of entering the home and waking up the family, deputies are patient and calm with family members.

It's unclear exactly what investigators were looking for in the search at the home, or why it appears the family wasn't immediately notified after the shooting. But, the sheriff says SWAT team members assisted in the search because there was "probable cause to believe guns were in the home." Deputies did not say if any guns were found or seized.

In a statement, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the video shows deputies acting professionally and in accordance with department protocol.

"There are allegations that HCSO Deputies acted inappropriately, inhumanely, and with excessive force," deputies wrote in a press release. "Sheriff Hutchinson says the body-worn camera video tells a different story. Based on his viewing of the video, the Sheriff praised his Deputies for their professionalism and says they acted appropriately, respectfully, and followed HCSO procedure for high-risk warrants."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo did say this week that a gun was found on the suspect following the shooting on Wednesday. The Minnesota BCA is handling the review of the shooting.