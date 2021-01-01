Sheriff says deputies 'acted professionally' during search at home of man shot by Minneapolis police

The Hennepin County Sheriff says his deputies "acted professionally and politely" as they assisted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in an overnight search of an Eden Prairie home connected to the man killed in an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis police on Wednesday.

Sheriff David Hutchinson says his officers assisted the BCA as the state investigators searched the last known address for Dolal Idd in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Idd was the man shot and killed by Minneapolis police after investigators say he fired a gun at officers. Police say they were attempting to make a traffic stop in the area of a gas station at Cedar Avenue and East 36th Street on Wednesday.

Body camera video shows officers trying to box in a man in a white sedan, who attempts to evade the officers and drive away. During the video, the man's driver side window shatters outward before police begin firing on the vehicle. The Minneapolis police chief says it appears Idd fired his weapon at officers before officers returned fire.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

Advertisement

However, Idd's family has questioned the events that led up to the police shooting, saying the released body camera video was inconclusive and only raised more questions. Idd's father, Bayle Gelle, also questioned police conduct after the shooting, including the search of his family's home in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Speaking on Thursday, Gelle said armed law enforcement came to the home in the middle of the night -- while the family was unaware of what happened to their son.

"Our hands behind the back with ties, they were screaming, they had guns," he explained. "I have small children. They told us not to move on the bed. We got nightmare and shock."

In a statement on Friday, the sheriff says he has reviewed body camera video from the search. He believes his deputies acted properly and followed protocol for the search.

"Based on the video I’ve reviewed, I am proud of the professionalism displayed by our Deputies during the execution of this search warrant," Sheriff Hutchinson wrote in a statement. "Law enforcement never knows for sure what it’s walking into in these high-risk situations. After reviewing the video, our staff acted appropriately and respectfully."

The sheriff confirms adults in the home were handcuffed with plastic handcuffs to the front of their bodies, which is the typical procedure for high-risk search warrants.