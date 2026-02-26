Shakopee Mdewakanton to open dispensary across from Mystic Lake Casino

The Brief The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community plans to open a new cannabis dispensary. "Flame & Flora" is scheduled to open in early April across from Mystic Lake Casino. Products will include cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and more.



The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced Thursday it will open a new cannabis dispensary this spring on land across from the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake.

New dispensary set to open

What we know:

The new dispensary will be named "Flame & Flora" and is slated to open in early April. The dispensary will be located directly across from the casino off Mystic Lake Drive at the former Mazopiya market building next to the Shakopee Dakota Convenience Store.

What they're saying:

"Our tribe has extensive experience in health and wellness, operating several clinics, a tribal garden and other health-focused enterprises that serve our community," wrote SMSC Chairman Cole Miller in a provided statement. "This new enterprise will center around customer education — with knowledgeable staff, workshops and seminars — to promote responsible, informed use."

Local perspective:

The dispensary will carry cannabis flower, pre-rolled options, edibles, drinks, concentrates and more. The tribe says the products will all be tested by third-party laboratories for safety and potency.