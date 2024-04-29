Sen. Nicole Mitchell returns to work at Capitol following burglary charge

Sen. Nicole Mitchell was spotted returning to work at the Capitol on Monday after she was arrested and charged with burglary last week.

Sen. Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) is accused of breaking into her stepmother’s home to retrieve some of her late father’s belongings. Mitchell claims she was simply performing a welfare check on her stepmother. However, that is not what is outlined in an official criminal complaint.

Mitchell walked onto the Senate floor Monday morning and was greeted with hugs by some co-workers.

However, over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy announced Sunday that Senator Mitchell had been relieved of her committee assignments and removed from caucus meetings. In a statement, Murphy said in part, "This is a tragic situation, and there are still questions that need to be answered…. While the case is under review both in the Senate and in the courts, Senator Mitchell will be relieved of her committee assignments and removed from caucus meetings."