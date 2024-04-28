DFL relieves Sen. Mitchell of committee assignments following arrest

article

Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) will be relieved of her committee assignments and removed from caucus meetings following her arrest for suspected burglary last week.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) released a statement saying "This is a tragic situation, and there are still questions that need to be answered. The legal investigation is ongoing, and last week, we referred her case to the Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct. While the case is under review both in the Senate and in the courts, Senator Mitchell will be relieved of her committee assignments and removed from caucus meetings."

Sen. Mitchell was arrested when police found her inside her stepmother’s home wearing all black after the stepmother called 911.

The criminal complaint states that Mitchell told police she was there to get sentimental items that belonged to her late father, adding she knew she "did something bad" and "Clearly, I’m not good at this."

She is charged with first-degree burglary and has her next court appearance set for June 10.

The 911 transcript shows the stepmother told police she tripped over Sen. Mitchell while the lawmaker was reportedly trying to hide and called 911 after Mitchell ran into her basement.

GOP lawmakers have since filed an ethics complaint on the matter and made a motion to expedite the investigation. Although accused legislators typically have up to 30 days before an investigation begins, Republicans noted that the legislative session would be over by then.

The Minnesota DFL only holds a one-vote majority in the Senate, making Mitchell's vote critical in any party-line issues.

Mitchell is serving her first term as a DFL state senator who represents Woodbury after being elected in 2022. She was the vice chair of the State and Local Government and Veterans Committee. Before entering politics, Mitchell was a TV meteorologist in the Twin Cities. She also serves as a lieutenant commander in the Air National Guard.