Sen. Nicole Mitchell's trial postponed due to lawmaker shootings

The trial of Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell has been postponed due to the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Jury selection postponed for Sen. Mitchell trial

What they're saying:

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in Sen. Mitchell's trial, but it has been postponed due to the fatal shooting of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and injury to Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, Director of Public Affairs for the Minnesota Judicial Branch Kim Pleticha confirmed with FOX 9.

There will be a continuance hearing on Zoom on Monday, Pleticha said.

Big picture view:

Mitchell was originally scheduled for trial in January, but it got pushed back so she could finish out the legislative session. That ended last week in a special session.

The backstory:

Mitchell, a DFL senator who represents Woodbury, pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary after she was arrested inside her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home back in April 2024. On Feb. 6. 2025, an additional charge for possession of burglary or theft tools was added.

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.

Minnesota lawmakers shooting

Timeline:

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:

About 2 a.m. on June 14

A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital. Yvette Hoffman dove in front of her child to protect her from the gunman.

3:35 a.m. June 14

Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled. In the suspect's vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it and papers with "No Kings" written on them.

5:30 a.m. June 14

The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Around 6 a.m. June 14

Vance Boelter briefly returned to a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis, where he rented a room part-time. He texted two of the roommates that he had made some bad choices, he doesn't want to implicate them, and he may be dead soon. He did have vehicles at the home and broke out one of the windows, but it's unclear if he took one of those vehicles before he fled. The image of Boelter in the cowboy hat is from the surveillance cameras at this home. The renters have been allowed back inside the home.

Around 9:45 a.m. June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.

Around 11 a.m. June 14

Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.

Around 11:30 a.m. June 14

Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.

Sometime in the morning on June 14

Authorities confirmed to FOX 9 that Boelter's wife was in a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop on Saturday morning near Onamia. FOX 9 has been told that during the stop where the suspect's wife and relatives were questioned, they were found with passports and cash. Boelter's wife is not in custody, officials told FOX 9.

Before 1 p.m. June 14

The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the nonpartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.

About 1:30 p.m. June 14

Police clear the scene at Hoffman's house in Champlin.

Around 1:45 p.m. June 14

Police served a search warrant at a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis in connection with the investigation. Authorities used battering rams to get inside. Those who are renting the home told FOX 9 Boelter was a part-time renter of a room in the home.

Around 2 p.m. on June 14

Law enforcement in Green Isle sent tactical units to a home about 5 miles southeast of town as part of the manhunt to find Boelter. Boelter has a home in Green Isle.

3 p.m. on June 14

Authorities named Vance Boelter as a "person of interest" and suspect in the case, and asked for the public's help in locating him.

3:03 p.m. on June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota to honor and remember Melissa Hortman. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to do the same, a press release said.

"Today Minnesota lost a great leader. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place," said Gov. Walz. "She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota’s thoughts are with her loved ones."

3:20 p.m. on June 14

Brooklyn Park authorities have cleared the shelter-in-place order. But an alert sent to people living in the area asks people to call 911 if you see something suspicious. Police will still be in the area collecting evidence. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital remains on lockdown.

3:50 p.m. on June 14

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the initial reports for the Hortmans, saying Melissa Hortman, 55, and Mark Hortman, 58, both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A time of death was not listed, but the report says Mark Hortman died at North Memorial Hospital, while Melissa Hortman died at her home.

4 p.m. on June 14

The FBI is offering a $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter.

9 p.m. on June 14

FOX 9 confirmed Yvette Hoffman is awake and alert following the shooting.

7 a.m. on June 15

The manhunt for Vance Boelter continues into day 2.

10:50 a.m. on June 15

An emergency alert was issued in Sibley County after Boelter's vehicle was found near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301 Avenue in Faxon Township. The suspect was not located.

Law-enforcement will be going to area residences to ask to search properties.