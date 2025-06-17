Sen. Nicole Mitchell's trial rescheduled for July after lawmaker shootings

The Brief Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell's trial was postponed until July due to the Minnesota lawmaker shootings. Her name was also on the "hit list" authorities recovered from Vance Boelter's car. Jury selection was scheduled to start on the morning of Monday, June 16. The new trial date is set for July 14. Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in April 2024. She said her father had just died, and wanted some of his personal belongings her stepmother wouldn't give her.



Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, faces a count of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in April 2024.

Mitchell was originally scheduled for trial in January, but it got pushed back so she could finish out the legislative session. That ended last week in a special session.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Monday, June 16, but instead the judge and attorneys met via Zoom for a hearing on Monday, where the judge agreed to delay the trial in light of the recent shootings and manhunt.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home, while Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot and injured in their Champlin home. Vance Boelter, 57, is facing federal and state charges in connection with the shootings.

Federal charging documents detailed how Boelter allegedly visited four lawmakers' homes on the morning of the shootings. Additionally, authorities recovered a handwritten notebook with a "hit list" of 45 Democrats, including dozens of Minnesota lawmakers and members of Congress. Sen. Mitchell's name was included on the list.

The trial has been rescheduled for Monday, July 14.

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.