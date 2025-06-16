Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Vance Boelter on trail cam hours before arrest

By
Published  June 16, 2025 3:24pm CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
FOX 9
article

An image from the trail camera obtained by FOX 9 shows Vance Boelter. 

GREEN ISLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Vance Boelter was arrested late Sunday night in connection with the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday morning.

Melissa and Mark Hortman were fatally shot at their Brooklyn Park home. John and Yvette Hoffman were shot several times at their Champlin home, and a recovering after each had multiple surgeries.

Monday, a photo of Boelter emerged just hours before his arrest. A resident in Green Isle caught an image of Boelter on a trail camera, presumably used for hunting. Authorities were contacted, in as many as 20 SWAT teams entered the area to search for Boelter. His car was also found abandoned in Green Isle earlier in the day. Boelter was dressed in dark clothing, had a backpack and was armed, according to authorities.

Boelter was taken into custody without incident just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Boelter appears in federal court 

What we know:

Boelter made his first appearance in federal court on Monday. He wasn't shackled, and walked into court wearing an orange jumpsuit. 

Before the hearing started, he was asking questions of his attorney casually. He did not seem nervous and didn't seem scared, FOX 9 reporter Mary McGuire observed. 

He said he couldn't afford an attorney, and was appointed one by the federal defenders office. 

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 27. He'll be held until then. 

4 total Minnesota lawmakers targeted

Why you should care:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota revealed Monday that Boelter allegedly targeted four lawmakers in Saturday morning’s events. In addition to Hortman being fatally shot and Hoffman being injured, New Hope lawmaker Ann Rest was targeted, as was a lawmaker from Maple Grove.

Boelter went to the Maple Grove residence and rang the doorbell, but the lawmaker and her family were gone on vacation. Boelter went to New Hope, and an officer there tried to talk to him before he got out of his car. He didn’t respond, stared straight ahead and left the area when multiple officers responded.

Minnesota lawmaker shootingsPolitics