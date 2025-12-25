Hudson woman answers letters kids write to Santa

The Brief Richelle Jader answers hundreds of letters that children write to Santa. Since 2019, she and her husband have put a mailbox outside their home after Thanksgiving. The couple also co-wrote a book, "The Santa Mailbox," which was self-published in 2023.



Every year, Richelle Jader reads more than 200 letters to Santa and answers each one, continuing a Christmas tradition that her former neighbors started years ago.

Santa mailbox in Hudson continues to be popular

The backstory:

When Richelle and Gary Jader’s neighbors moved, they asked the couple to continue a tradition they started – answering letters that children write to Santa. Every year, after Thanksgiving, they put a red mailbox outside their house on Third Street. Hundreds of children – and even some adults – drop of letters, and Richelle answers each one, usually before Christmas.

What they're saying:

"Kids do such a beautiful job coloring their envelopes for Santa," she said. "So many kids come up, and the little kids get out, and mom and dad take pictures of the kids, and it’s kind of a special moment for them."

Her husband, Gary, is not allowed to help, so he watches.

"Richelle does all the writing," he said. "She’s concerned that with my penmanship that the kids would get worried about Santa’s health."