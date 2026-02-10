Sen. Hoffman to return to Minnesota Senate after assassination attempt

The Brief Senator John Hoffman will return to the Minnesota Senate on Feb. 17. Hoffman survived an attempted assassination, and says he is returning with a renewed sense of purpose. He will resume his role as Chair of the Senate Human Services Committee.



Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman is set to return to the Senate for the 2026 Legislative Session on Feb. 17 after recovering from an attempted assassination.

Senator Hoffman returns with gratitude

What they're saying:

Hoffman expressed deep gratitude for the support he received from family, friends, and colleagues during his recovery.

"The support my family and I have received over these past months has been extraordinary," Hoffman said in a statement, while emphasizing that his return is driven by a sense of calling rather than obligation.

Hoffman plans to resume his duties as Chair of the Senate Human Services Committee, focusing on Medicaid program integrity and ensuring continuity of care for vulnerable populations in Minnesota.

In his statement, Hoffman highlighted the bipartisan outreach he received, noting that "in moments like these, politics fades and humanity takes over."

He also appreciated the genuine concern from colleagues across the political spectrum, which reinforced his commitment to responsible leadership.

Hoffman encouraged his constituents in Senate District 34 to continue reaching out with concerns and ideas as the legislative session begins. He expressed his gratitude to the people of District 34 and Minnesotans for their compassion and support.

The backstory:

At about 2 a.m. on June 14, 2025, a man posing as a law enforcement officer was at Hoffman’s front door. He, his wife Yvette and their daughter, Hope, were home at the time. They came to the door to see what was going on when the suspect opened fire.

Both John and Yvette Hoffman were shot multiple times.

The incident was allegedly a politically-motivated attack, for which Vance Boelter is currently charged and in custody while he awaits trial.

"Survival was my only, the priority I had was survival, that was the only priority going on in my head," Hoffman told FOX 9 in January. "To me it was also, ‘Am I dreaming this? Is this really happening?’ Once it happened, when he wasn’t who he said he was, then it was survival."

