Second straight day of 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday reported a second straight day of more than 3,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, as the state continues to exceed previous record highs.

Saturday, the state reported 20 new deaths and 3,021 new positive tests -- 2,983 confirmed cases and 38 probable cases. Testing numbers remain high, with 33,963 PCR tests completed and 1,516 antigen tests, but the positivity rate of those tests remains high and continues to climb amid what MDH has called “uncontrolled community spread.”

Of the 20 newly-reported deaths, 15 were in long-term care facilities. Minnesota is averaged double-digit long-term care facility deaths each day this week. Of the newly-reported deaths, one person was in their 40s, one in their 60s, 4 in their 70s, 8 in their 80s and 6 in their 90s.

Minnesota reported another record day of new hospital admissions for COVID-19, with 151. The state has recorded 10,270 hospital admissions for COVID-19 since MDH started tracking the pandemic data in March.

Minnesota has recorded 148,472 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 127,362 have recovered.

The 7-day rolling positivity rate has continued to go up. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm reported Thursday it is now at 6.8%, although it is a lagging indicator.

COVID-19 cases are now growing faster than testing in Minnesota—growth which Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm attributes to community spread, rather than one or two big events.