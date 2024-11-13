Scott County to certify election results, close MN House race could be recounted

The Brief The Scott County Canvassing Board is meeting on Wednesday to certify the results for the 2024 election. A close race in District 54A could trigger an automatic recount with Democrat Brad Tabke leading his opponent by just 14 votes.



The Scott County Canvassing Board will meet Wednesday afternoon to certify the election results, but a close race in House District 54A could trigger an automatic recount, and potentially determine which party controls the state House.

What we know

The Scott County Canvassing Board is meeting Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to certify the election results, including a close key race for House District 54A.

Democrat incumbent Brad Tabke is leading Republican Aaron Paul by just 14 votes, a difference of 0.06%, which is close enough for a publicly funded recount.

The automatic recount could start Wednesday after the canvassing board meets.

Dig deeper

The Minnesota House of Representatives is an even split after Election Day. However, Democrats are narrowly hanging on to two seats determined by just a handful of votes, and if there is a recount, it could change party control.

When a state legislative candidate is winning by less than 0.5%, Minnesota law says there can be a publicly funded recount in that race.

It remains up in the air whether the Minnesota Legislature will have DFL control or remain split in power.

What they’re saying

Both candidates weighed in after the election about the preliminary vote count.

"We have won this election and don’t expect that to change. We are moving forward for Shakopee," Tabke said.

"I believe we still have a strong chance to come out on top, and I’m so grateful for your continued support and encouragement. I look forward with optimism to the opportunity to serve as Shakopee’s next representative," said Paul.

Tabke says he expects the recount to start around Thanksgiving, with Paul adding that he’s expecting the results around Dec. 1.

What else?

There’s another close state House race in District 14B where Democrat incumbent Dan Wolgamott is leading Republican challenger Sue Ek. The race was initially separated by just 28 votes, but after Sherburne County found uncounted mail-in ballots, Wolgamott is leading by about 200 votes, which falls outside the margin for a publicly funded recount.

Ek could still request a recount but would need to pay for it.

Election results in Minnesota are not official until they are certified by the state’s canvassing board, which is scheduled to occur on Nov. 21.