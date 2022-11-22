Robbinsdale parents outraged over recent gun incidents at schools, demand change in policy

Tensions were high at a Robbinsdale School Board meeting Monday, as parents and teachers confronted school board members about recent gun incidents at area schools.

The public meeting drew a large crowd, as school board members faced questions about the district’s gun policies.

In the span of one week, district officials confirmed three separate gun incidents at two middle schools. None of which were immediately reported to the police.

Director of Public Safety for the city of Plymouth Erik Fadden. (FOX 9)

"You have failed the students and staff," said mother Kim Holmes.

Erik Fadden, the Director of Public Safety for the city of Plymouth, addressed the board, saying he’s concerned administrators seem hesitant to call the police. There are four Robbinsdale Public Schools within the city of Plymouth.

"In any incident when there might be a gun in a school. 911 is the only answer," said Fadden.

Parents first expressed concern when a video started circulating on social media last week showing a student at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley holding what appears to be a gun in a school bathroom.

The school says they were made aware of the incident that same day, but parents weren’t notified until five days later. Golden Valley Police say they found out about the incident through the news media.

The board took up proposed changes to the school’s weapons policy at Monday’s meeting, and the superintendent admitted the district needed to do better.