Ricky Cobb shooting: MN State Trooper Ryan Londregan booked, released from jail

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ryan Londregan, the Minnesota State Trooper charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II, has been formally booked and then released from jail. 

According to Hennepin County Jail records, Londregan was booked into jail at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday and then released by 9:41 a.m., with the whole process taking under an hour.

The booking photo for Ryan Londregan, the Minnesota State Trooper charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb.

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree assault in the fatal shooting of Cobb during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on July 31, 2023. 

He made his first court appearance on the charges last week. Londregan, who was on the job as a State Trooper for about a year and a half at the time, is currently free on a set of court-mandated conditions, including that he remains law-abiding, surrenders his passport and has no contact with Cobb's family or potential witnesses in the case.

