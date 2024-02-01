Ricky Cobb shooting: Prosecutors will seek aggravated sentence if Ryan Londregan is convicted

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office confirms it is seeking an aggravated sentence for Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan if he is convicted in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Ricky Cobb II in July 2023.

Londregan is currently charged with second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault. He made his first court appearance on the charges earlier this week.

In a new court filing, the prosecutors say if there is a conviction, they want Londregan doing additional prison time. Prosecutors also told the court they intend to prove Londregan committed additional offenses on other occasions, but court filings do not elaborate further.

Londregan shot and killed Cobb during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on July 31, 2023.

Londregan, who was on the job as a state trooper for about a year and a half at the time, is currently free on a set of court-mandated conditions, including that he remains law-abiding, surrenders his passport and has no contact with Cobb's family or potential witnesses in the case.

Londregan's next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.