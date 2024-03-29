Ricky Cobb II shooting: Documents related to State Trooper use-of-force released

Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop in Minneapolis in July 2023. Documents related to the case have recently been obtained by FOX 9. Here's a look at them.

His legal team has questioned the charges filed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office (HCAO), which is prosecuting the case. They claim early findings from Jeff Noble, a use-of-force expert, may have been ignored by the county attorney’s office.

The pretrial exhibits released on Friday include emails and notes from meetings with Noble. Here are the documents that FOX 9 recently obtained:

When Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty outlined her office’s decision to charge Trooper Londregan, she explained prosecutors made the call without the input of a use-of-force expert.

The HCAO previously said the use of deadly force was not justified, and Londregan did not follow his training. Meanwhile, the State Patrol use-of-force trainer Sgt. Jason Halvorson said in an affidavit that Londregan followed his training and did not violate policy.

Halverson said a senior prosecutor lied by omission in the criminal complaint and took his comments out of context. He goes on to say he offered to perform a complete use-of-force review of the case, which prosecutors declined.

Londregan is scheduled to next appear in court on April 29.