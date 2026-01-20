Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Emmer proposes bill to denaturalize citizens convicted of fraud

By
Published  January 20, 2026 7:15pm CST
Tom Emmer
FOX 9
Scrutiny over Minnesota fraud increases

Minnesota’s fraud scandal is back in the national spotlight centered around child care assistance programs after allegations of fraud throughout the state. FOX 9’s Soyoung Kim has the latest update.

The Brief

    • Rep. Tom Emmer has introduced the SCAM Act to expand the grounds for denaturalizing U.S. citizens convicted of certain crimes.
    • The SCAM Act aims to include fraud, terror affiliations, drug cartel connections, espionage and aggravated felonies as grounds for denaturalization.
    • The bill is a response to a fraud scandal involving Minnesota's Somali community.

(FOX 9) - Rep. Tom Emmer has proposed a new bill that would create a path to denaturalize U.S. citizens who are convicted of fraud and other crimes.

SCAM Act introduced

What we know:

Rep. Emmer proposed the Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation Act (SCAM Act) on Tuesday.

The bill expands the grounds for civil denaturalization to include fraud convictions, connections to terror organizations, drug cartels, espionage and any aggravated felony conviction.

Big picture view:

Currently, U.S. law only allows for denaturalization under limited circumstances, including obtaining naturalization illegally or through misrepresentation.

It should be noted, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services already lists affiliation with a terror group as grounds for denaturalization – along with becoming a member of the Communist party of another totalitarian party – if the person joins the terror group within five years of the date of naturalization.

What they're saying:

The proposed bill seems to be a direct reaction to the Minnesota fraud scandal which involved members of Minnesota's Somali community.

In a statement, Rep. Emmer says: "If you came to this country to harm and take advantage of the American people, I’ve got news for you: You’re going home. Anyone who commits fraud against American taxpayers, affiliates with a terrorist organization, or commits an aggravated felony or espionage after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen never met the requirements for naturalization in the first place and should be denaturalized and deported. It’s common sense and the SCAM Act will make it law. This legislation not only holds Somali fraudsters in Minnesota accountable, but it restores long-overdue integrity to America’s entire naturalization process. It’s time to send them home."

