Red Lobster closes 2 more MN location amid bankruptcy

Two Red Lobster restaurants in the Twin Cities have closed as the company moves through bankruptcy.

What we know

In court filings, the company announced last Friday it would shutter its Golden Valley and Maple Grove locations by the end of the month. According to the Red Lobster website, it appears both locations have already closed.

Earlier this summer, the company said in court filings it was looking at closing dozens of locations across the country, including the Golden Valley location and its Bloomington restaurant. As of Monday, the Bloomington location appears to still be open. Last month, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reported the Golden Valley location was up for sale.

In May, shortly before filing for bankruptcy, the chain closed more than 50 locations across the country.

Which Red Lobster restaurants are still open in MN?

Statewide in Minnesota, there are still 10 Red Lobster locations open: