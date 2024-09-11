'Reckless' actions of former MN trooper decried by agency leaders for fatal crash

The Brief Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) leaders outlined their reasons for terminating Shane Roper from the law enforcement agency following his criminal charges for a crash that killed a teenage girl in Rochester. Roper's employment with the Minnesota State Patrol ended on Tuesday, Sept. 3. MSP officials called Roper's actions "reckless" and said he failed to "exercise good judgment" when he sped through an intersection and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.



Leaders from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and State Patrol released documents that lambasted former Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Shane Roper for his role in a deadly crash in Rochester ahead of their decision to terminate his employment.

State Patrol statement

A filing from the Assistant Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, Lt. Colonel Jeremy Geiger, states that he believes Shane Roper violated his oath as a Minnesota State Trooper through his conduct that led to the deadly crash.

The letter also refers to findings from an internal investigation into the crash which ultimately led to Roper's dismissal.

Those findings point to Roper not activating his emergency lights despite going more than twice the posted speed limit and making rapid lane changes.

The internal investigation also notes Roper's past patrol of the area, noting his familiarity with the roadways and intersections. Roper was also not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Policy violations

The Statement of Charges, which was filed with the Commissioner of Public Safety, accuses Roper of violating the following Minnesota State Patrol general orders:

20-10-000 — Oath of a Minnesota State Trooper

02-10-029 — Conduct- Sworn Members

13-30-004 — Patrol Unit, Operation and Maintenance

12-20-011 — Patrolling and Parking

08-20-033 — Emergency Vehicle Operations

"No Justification"

The closing lines of the statement signed by Lt. Colonel Jeremy Geiger read as follows:

"Trp. Roper's conduct has seriously undermined his integrity and trustworthiness with the public. His conduct shows a disregard for the State Patrol's mission of traffic safety and reflects discredit upon the agency. There is simply no justification for Trp. Roper's decision to speed through this intersection. While Trooper may understand the impact of his conduct today, it does not mitigate the poor judgment he showed on May 18, 2024, that will continue to affect him, the State Patrol, and most importantly, the family, friends, and community of those impacted in this crash."

Termination letter

A termination letter from the state's Department of Public Safety informed Roper that the decision was based on the investigation conducted by Internal Affairs.

The letter, signed by Minnesota State Patrol Chief Colonel Christina Bogojevic and other officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, also states Roper's conduct "disregarded the Mission Statement and Core Values of the State Patrol."

Background

Rochester police responded to the three-vehicle crash near Apache Mall on Saturday, May 18.

Investigators say a Ford Focus was westbound on 12th Street Southwest when it turned south into the mall. The Focus was then struck by a Minnesota State Patrol cruiser that was driven by Roper, which was eastbound on the same street.

Flores, of Owatonna, was a passenger in the Ford Focus and was killed in the crash.

A Toyota RAV4 then ended up in the ditch after the Ford Focus was pushed into it.

A total of six people, including Roper, were injured in the crash.

Records show Roper was involved in four accidents before the fatal crash on May 18.