MN State Trooper charged in Rochester crash that killed teen no longer employed

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed Shane Roper, who was a Minnesota State Trooper when he was involved in a deadly Rochester crash, is no longer employed by the state law enforcement agency.

What we know

A spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed Roper's employment ended on Sept. 3.

Roper is charged with manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation, careless driving and reckless driving in the crash that killed 18-year-old Olivia Flores and injured several others.

What happened

Rochester police responded to the three-vehicle crash near Apache Mall on Saturday, May 18.

Investigators say a Ford Focus was westbound on 12th Street Southwest when it turned south into the mall. The Focus was then struck by a Minnesota State Patrol cruiser that was driven by Roper, which was eastbound on the same street.

Flroes, of Owatonna, was a passenger in the Ford Focus and was killed in the crash.

A Toyota RAV4 then ended up in the ditch after the Ford Focus was pushed into it.

A total of six people, including Roper, were injured in the crash.

Background

Records show Roper was involved in four accidents before the fatal crash on May 18.

Witnesses also recall Roper speeding right before the crash.