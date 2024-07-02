Rapidan Dam latest: Gov. Tim Walz visiting Tuesday to tour damage

Gov. Tim Walz will be visiting the Rapidan Dam on Tuesday to get a firsthand look at the damage.

The Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota suffered a partial failure on June 24, 2024, resulting in a house along the Blue Earth River near the dam falling into the river. The dam store was then demolished after it couldn't be saved.

And officials say they are also concerned about a nearby bridge after worsening erosion.

Gov. Walz and other leaders will visit the area on Tuesday and hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to update the public on the flooding conditions and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the area around the clock and has blocked off the Glacier Road Bridge on both sides to ensure no one can get through. County officials, with the help of state and federal partners, are continuing to monitor the condition of the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.