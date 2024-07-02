Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Flood Warning
from TUE 4:22 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:48 AM CDT until SAT 11:31 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County

Rapidan Dam latest: Gov. Tim Walz visiting Tuesday to tour damage

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 2, 2024 8:09am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Gov. Walz to tour damage at Rapidan Dam

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will visit the Rapidan Dam on Tuesday to see erosion and damage firsthand. During an afternoon press conference, Walz and other leaders will provide a flood outlook and discuss recovery efforts.

RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz will be visiting the Rapidan Dam on Tuesday to get a firsthand look at the damage. 

The Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota suffered a partial failure on June 24, 2024, resulting in a house along the Blue Earth River near the dam falling into the river. The dam store was then demolished after it couldn't be saved.

And officials say they are also concerned about a nearby bridge after worsening erosion.

Gov. Walz and other leaders will visit the area on Tuesday and hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to update the public on the flooding conditions and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the area around the clock and has blocked off the Glacier Road Bridge on both sides to ensure no one can get through. County officials, with the help of state and federal partners, are continuing to monitor the condition of the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 