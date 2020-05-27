Protesters return to Minneapolis' Third Precinct following George Floyd death

article

Protesters returned to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct Wednesday, demanding justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody.

Demonstrations started Tuesday with a peaceful gathering near the intersection where Floyd was arrested.

The protest eventually moved to the Third Precinct Tuesday night, with some groups vandalizing the building with spray paint and breaking windows. As the crowd turned more violent, police responded by using pepper spray and tear gas, eventually using stun grenades and rubber bullets to break up the crowds.

Early Wednesday morning, a group broke into a nearby liquor store and looted the business until police arrived to clear them out.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released a statement on the protests, saying, “Today a group of individuals have convened at the 3rd Precinct who have participated in assaultive behavior and destruction of property. Their actions are placing people at great risk of being seriously injured. We will continue to safeguard 1st Amendment speech and assembly however that should not come at the expense of other’s personal safety. I’m urging those who are gathering to please do so peacefully. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated."

During a press conference Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison advised protesters to be mindful of their message and actions.

"I would urge law enforcement to exercise restraint," Ellison said. "Restraint is the better part of valor, they say. I also encourage protesters to remember they are there to lift up the memory and get justice for Mr. Floyd, so they should conduct themselves in a way that will enhance that and not distract attention away from what happened to Mr. Floyd."

At the press conference, Governor Tim Walz also voiced his support of nonviolent protests, saying, "You've seen me stand here and say that I will do everything in my power to protect the people who are protesting against me. I think this is a fundamental right they have. I think that primal sense of outrage that folks are feeling, there's a sense in doing this. I would encourage them to do so with masks and socially distance. We don't want to see things turn violent."

FOX 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates throughout the evening.