Protest blocks traffic outside Minnesota State Fair gates

A protest along Snelling Avenue at the Minnesota State Fair's main gates disrupted traffic Wednesday evening for a brief period.

Around 7:45 p.m., protesters rolled up in vehicles and on motorcycles to Snelling at Midway Parkway. It's unclear exactly what the protest was for though those involved carried signs and at least one person had a Black Lives Matter flag. A Facebook event, created by Black Lives Matter Minnesota, shows a gathering just down Snelling at Hamline Park in St. Paul called "The Great Justice Get-Together." The event is focused on the death of Marcus Golden, who was killed by St. Paul in 2015.

Just this January, the City of St. Paul signed off on a $1.3 million settlement for Golden's family. In 2019, protesters honoring Golden also marched to the state fairgrounds following a rally that was also at Hamline Park.

Protesters used vehicles to block traffic headed in both directions for about 40 minutes before clearing out. As of 9 p.m., traffic was moving normally along Snelling.