Proposals would double time between driver’s license renewals, make fee changes

If you’re having a bad hair day, it might be best to wait before taking your next driver’s license photo – a new bill proposed in the Minnesota Senate would make renewal requirements every eight years instead of the current four-year requirement.

The Senate Transportation Finance and Policy discussed S.F. 3650 on Thursday, which would effectively double the term limit for a valid driver’s licenses.

In addition to the bill, the committee also considered a proposal that would reduce the fees collected for in-person transactions for a driver’s license by half, while at the same time doubling the cost of a new application for REAL ID compliant driver's license (or an enhanced driver's license).

The new requirements would take effect Aug. 1, 2022, and apply to both new and renewal applications for driver's licenses or identification cards submitted after.

