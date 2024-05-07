Procession planned for Eagan, Eden Prairie firefighter fatally shot in Minneapolis

A procession is planned Tuesday morning for a firefighter who was killed in a shooting in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Joseph Johns, who worked for the Eagan and Eden Prairie fire departments, was killed early Sunday morning after a shooting in Minneapolis. A procession is planned to bring his body from the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka to a funeral home in Jordan starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and wrapping up around 10:45 a.m.

You can watch the procession live in the player above.

Who was Johns

Firefighter Joseph Johns was killed after a shooting in Minneapolis Sunday. Photo courtesy of Eden Prairie Fire Department (Supplied)

The City of Eden Prairie confirmed with FOX 9 that firefighter Johns died in the shooting while off duty. Johns had been a duty-crew firefighter in Eden Prairie since 2015 and was a career firefighter with the Eagan Fire Department since 2020.

The city's full statement reads: "On Sunday morning, May 5, Eden Prairie Firefighter Joseph C. Johns died tragically while off duty. Johns served as a duty-crew firefighter in Eden Prairie since Sept. 2, 2015, and he was a career firefighter with the Eagan Fire Department since Jan. 13, 2020. Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts are with Joseph’s family as they process this terrible loss."

Johns worked as a full-time firefighter in the city of Eagan for the last four years, and part-time for the city of Eden Prairie for the last eight years.

"We lost a great individual and a great human being today," said Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber. "I would share words like kind, caring, positive, charismatic, and someone who put service above self."

Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle said the department is receiving mutual aid while Johns' colleagues take time to grieve.

"This is a time when we lean on our partners and our friends in the fire service," said Searle. "They are coming to our fire stations and staffing our fire stations and providing coverage in the city of Eagan and they’ll be doing it for the coming days."

Searle said Johns had an infectious personality and a kind heart. They will be working with family in the coming days to make funeral arrangements.

What led to the shooting

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue South, where they found two men injured by gunfire.

One of the victims was identified as a man in his 40s who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. That victim was later identified as Johns, who later died at the hospital.

The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and arrived at the hospital in a car, police said.

According to authorities, investigators believe shots were fired across 9th Street at a group of people in a parking lot behind 901 Cedar Avenue South.

Then there was an "exchange of gunfire" during the incident, police said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Sunday.