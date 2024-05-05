Minneapolis police: ‘Exchange of gunfire’ leaves man dead, another injured

article

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue South and found two men injured by gunfire.

Officers identified one of the victims as a man in his 40s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Police say the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and arrived at the hospital in a passenger vehicle.

Investigators say they believe shots were fired across 9th Street at a group of people in a parking lot behind 901 Cedar Avenue South, the address of the former Whiskey Junction venue that has been closed for years.

Officials say there was then "an exchange of gunfire" during the incident.

No arrests have been made, and the identity of the man killed is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.



